PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Hits $90,378.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $90,378.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009796 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,353,780 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.