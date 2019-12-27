Populous Price Down 7.3% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

