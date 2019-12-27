Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 24,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,078. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,482. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

