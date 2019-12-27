Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. Post has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Post by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

