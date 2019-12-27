Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 28th total of 182,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $582.25 million, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

