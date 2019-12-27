Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Powerbridge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

