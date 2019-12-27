Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

PVG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,759. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

