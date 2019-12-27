PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.59. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts predict that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

