Primecoin (XPM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,922.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $23,922.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,138,864 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

