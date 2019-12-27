Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (BATS:GDVD)

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2424 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

