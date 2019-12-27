Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

