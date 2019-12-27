Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1836 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Edge Active Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of YLD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,903. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

