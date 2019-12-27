Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963. Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90.

