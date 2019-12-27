Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

