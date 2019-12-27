Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2346 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Principal Millennials Index ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GENY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.