Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Principal Price Setters Index ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $42.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

