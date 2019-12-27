Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

