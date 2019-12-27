Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

