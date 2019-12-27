Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PSC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

