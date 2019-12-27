Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA USI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged. Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

