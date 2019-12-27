Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

PLC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82. Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.