Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:PSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92. Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

