Privatix Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,808.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $223,997.00 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002805 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

