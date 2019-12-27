Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.22 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

