ProCurrency One Day Volume Reaches $2,283.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 114.1% against the dollar. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $5,955.00 and approximately $2,283.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.02554068 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

