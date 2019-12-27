Profile Utility Token (PUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,406.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $36,487.00 and $3,406.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.