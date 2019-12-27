Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Achieves $12.40 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, BitForex and Huobi. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.40 million and $479,151.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,642,554,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,105,362 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

