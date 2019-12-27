Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.02). Propetro reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Propetro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Propetro to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 806,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,724. Propetro has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

