Propy (PRO) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $66,820.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Propy has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.