Proton Token Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank and FCoin. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $319,320.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitForex, LBank, BCEX, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.