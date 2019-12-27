Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 28th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.05. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 20.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

