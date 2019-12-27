PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $249,512.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $249,512.00 and approximately $20,812.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

