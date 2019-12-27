Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 281,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 53,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,674. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

