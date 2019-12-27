PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 355,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 391,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 79,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

