Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $57.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $71.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.33 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $245.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.18 million to $267.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBYI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

