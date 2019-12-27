PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $139,019.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

