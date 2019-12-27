Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Achieves $29.88 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $942,970.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,562,817,276 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

