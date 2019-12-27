Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $29.48 million and $1.03 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,562,817,276 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.