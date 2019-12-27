Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.