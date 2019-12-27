PutinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,359.00 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062761 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,264.01 or 0.99786011 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 912,578,120 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

