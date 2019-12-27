QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.75 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $128,875.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Hotbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Liquid, Gate.io, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

