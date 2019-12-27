Qbao Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Qbao has a total market cap of $269,561.00 and $1,637.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000487 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

