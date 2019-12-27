Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

QGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qiagen by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,968 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,014,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Qiagen by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

