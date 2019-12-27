Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.