Qiagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 845 put options.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 5,227,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,315. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,385.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 159,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $9,395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiagen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

