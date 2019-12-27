QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Achieves $2.69 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $34,286.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.