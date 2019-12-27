Qredit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $414.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $316,977.00 and approximately $414.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

