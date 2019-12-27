QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) versus Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head-To-Head Review

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 151.59% 4.90% 1.51% QTS Realty Trust 8.55% 4.05% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 QTS Realty Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $54.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $2.16 billion 5.81 $449.95 million $3.76 17.52 QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 6.86 -$4.46 million $2.60 20.45

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats QTS Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

