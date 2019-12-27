Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $332.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00022226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Bithumb, Binance and BitForex. Qtum has a market capitalization of $157.42 million and $332.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005991 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,016,772 coins and its circulating supply is 96,266,752 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DragonEX, Bithumb, Upbit, HBUS, Coinrail, Exrates, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Ovis, LBank, Bitfinex, Crex24, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinone, Bitbns, Binance, Liquid, Bibox, Iquant, BCEX, Allcoin, BigONE, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, BitForex, Kucoin, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coindeal, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Gate.io, ABCC, Cobinhood, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

