QuadrantProtocol Price Down 4.1% This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $332,646.00 and approximately $344,086.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

